Eight Teams For Super 4 Volleyball Tourney

As part of the activities marking the 20th anniversary of Legacy Volleyball Club 20, the club will host the Super 4 Volleyball Tournament on Friday, November 7 and 8, at the Volleyball Court, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The two-day tournament will feature eight top teams across Lagos. In the men’s category, Legacy Volleyball Club will square off against Lekki Volleyball Club, Street Friendly Volleyball Club, and Amuwo Spikers.

For the women’s event, Legacy, Lekki, 1015 Spikers, and Amuwo Spikers will compete for a N500,000 winnertakes-all prize.

The 20th anniversary celebration will also feature a veterans’ match, charity visits to orphanages, and will conclude with a grand gala night on November 22.

Speaking with journalists, the club’s president, Joy Ezenwa, described Legacy as “more than just a sports group, but a family.”

“We are celebrating 20 years of Legacy, and it is a huge milestone,” she said. “We are coming together to celebrate the game, have fun, and reconnect with our old members. This is about celebrating the lives that the club has touched.”