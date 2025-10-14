Eight Suspects Nabbed Smuggling Fuel, Hard Drugs In Kogi Community

A security outfit codenamed Egbe Indigenous Security Guards has arrested eight suspected criminals smuggling petroleum and hard drugs in the Egbe Woodlands, Kogi State.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of the Egbe Central Security Committee, Elder SK Oniya, the suspects were caught smuggling fuel in jerricans and hard drugs through the bush path toward the airfield from Okoa.

The Statement reads, “In the early hours of Thursday, October 9, 2025, just before dawn, our Egbe Indigenous Security Guards arrested eight suspects in the Egbe Woodlands. They were caught smuggling fuel in jerricans and hard drugs through the bush path toward the airfield from Okoa.

“These arrests came barely two days after another breakthrough against those supplying food and drugs to armed bandits around Yagba West. It was a major success and a sign that the Egbe people are ready to defend their land.

“But sadly, our joy was short-lived. Information reaching us shows that Mr Sunday Adeyeye, the Secretary of Yagba West Local Government, and Commander Wole Ajulo of the Kogi State Vigilante Sector D (Egbe) interfered with the case. Mr Adeyeye allegedly ordered the release of the jerricans of fuel, an offence clearly banned by the LGA Chairman, Hon. Tosin Olokun, in his official directive dated 1st October 2025. Not long after, the suspects themselves were released from custody the same day without any investigation or trial.

“This is a clear sabotage of the ongoing anti-terror operations and a betrayal of our indigenous guards who risked their lives to protect the people. It directly goes against Hon. Tosin Olokun’s press statement, which warned that anyone selling or transporting fuel or supplies into the forests is aiding bandits and must face strict penalties.

“We cannot be fighting criminals on one hand and releasing their suppliers on the other. The Egbe people deserve to know who is standing for the community and who is standing for the enemies of peace.

“We, therefore, call on the Kogi State Government and Hon. Tosin Olokun to urgently investigate the roles of Mr Sunday Adeyeye and Commander Wole Ajulo in this disgraceful compromise and take necessary action.

“Egbe must not be sold out. Yagba West must not be betrayed. Our people’s safety is not for negotiation.”