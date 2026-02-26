Eight Shortlisted For Final Interview Stage In Permanent Secretary Selection Process

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has announced that eight candidates have been shortlisted for the oral interview, the third and final stage in the selection process for appointing Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The shortlisted candidates successfully navigated the earlier stages, which included a comprehensive written examination and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test.

These assessments were designed to evaluate their knowledge, leadership capacity, digital competence, and overall readiness to serve at the highest levels of the Public Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to fairness and excellence in the selection process. She emphasized that inviting these candidates reflects the government’s resolve to appoint leaders of proven integrity, competence, and expertise in the digital space, capable of advancing reform initiatives and delivering high-quality services to Nigerians.

According to Mrs. Eno Olorun, OHCSF’s spokesperson, the oral interviews, scheduled for Friday, 27 February 2026, will further assess the candidates’ leadership qualities, policy insight, administrative acumen, and strategic vision to fulfill the mandate of the Federal Civil Service in supporting the government’s national development priorities.

The OHCSF extended its best wishes to the candidates and anticipates concluding the selection process in a manner that upholds fairness, transparency, and the principles of meritocracy.