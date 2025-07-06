Eight Killed, Others Injured In Lagos Auto Crash

No fewer than eight people lost their lives while eight other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries after a commercial bus rammed into a truck at the Atura Bus Stop in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Confirming the tragic incident on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq, said the accident involved a 16-seater commercial Mazda bus with number plate KJA 811 YF, and a DAF truck, marked T1 4636 LA.

According to him, the timely intervention of emergency responders, including the Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Nigerian Army, led to the successful extraction of eight surviving passengers, all of whom sustained varying degrees of trauma.

The LASTMA spokesperson attributed the accident to speeding, adding that the deceased bodies and injured victims were taken to the Badagry General Hospital.

“The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of eight passengers, including the driver of the ill-fated bus and his conductor, casting a somber pall over the Badagry axis and leaving the community in profound mourning and collective grief.

“These casualties were immediately evacuated to the General Hospital in Badagry via an FRSC vehicle for critical medical attention.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the commercial bus lost control while navigating at a perilously high speed, leading to a catastrophic collision with a DAF truck.

“The resultant impact was described as cataclysmic, leaving little chance for evasion or survival for several occupants of the bus,” he said.