Eight Killed In Osun Communal Clash

No fewer than eight persons reportedly died in the communal clash between residents of Ilobu and Ifon communities in Osun State on Friday, October 5.

New Telegraph gathered that the casualties recorded in the unfortunate incident were a result of stray bullets from security personnel who had been deployed to the affected areas in response to the renewed hostilities.

Both Ilobu and Ifon renewed their attacks following the outbreak of the chaotic incident as some of the security operatives were forced to remain stationed at the entrances of the two communities.

Speaking on the situation, Chief Leke Ogunsola, who holds the title of Otun-Jagun of Ilobu, informed journalists that four lives, including that of an infant, had been lost during the crisis in their town.

However, he expressed his dismay at the reluctance of the deployed security agents to enter the affected areas within the two communities.

“The government intervention is not enough because of security agencies that were drafted to the area stationed themselves at Ojutu bridge. They didn’t enter the town where the clashes happened. So far, from the Ilobu community, we have recorded four fatalities, including a baby,” Ogunsola reportedly said.

The exact number of casualties on the side of the Ifon people could not be immediately determined. However, images of four different corpses allegedly struck by stray bullets from security agents were presented to journalists who visited the scene of the incident.

The Secretary, Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union, Board of Trustees, Prince Jide Akinyooye, who also addressed journalists on behalf of the Ifon community, said several houses were razed during the attack on the town.

He said, “The gazette that ceded parts of the land belonging to Ifon to Ilobu during Rauf Aregbesola’s regime has been causing the crisis. We are in danger. We have tried to avoid reprisal, but the refusal of the police to act may lead to another thing. Several houses were burnt.”