Eight Killed As Truck Loses Control In Ondo

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when a heavy cement truck lost control on a steep descent near Adekunle Ajasin University, crashing through Medoline junction, crushing into people along Holy Trinity church.

New Telegraph gathered that the initial reports place the number of deaths at eight, with several others currently undergoing treatment.

The victims of the incident, which occured around 7 p.m. on the highway, include five adult males, two adult females, and one male child. Among them was also a pregnant woman and a student.

Confirming the development, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the fatalities, noting that chaos erupted as the out-of-control vehicle collided with pedestrians and other vehicles in its path.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was laden with cement and descended from a slope with what appeared to be brake failure before smashing into the permanent barricade built at the university’s entrance.

The barricade had been placed to restrict heavy vehicles from accessing the campus vicinity. According to local reports, the vehicle punched through the barrier, struck bystanders, and came to rest around the Ibaka/Okusa axis.

This latest incident marks the fourth major crash involving cement trucks on the same route in the past four years, with cumulative fatalities estimated to exceed 25.

Local investigations have repeatedly pointed to vehicle overloading, faulty mechanical maintenance, and the treacherous terrain of the hilly approach as contributing factors.

The university’s student union reacted swiftly, renewing calls for an outright ban on heavy-duty trucks passing through the Akungba corridor, and demanding stricter enforcement of safety standards and road restrictions.

Authorities have launched investigations into the crash, with the aim of identifying culpability, ensuring compensation for victims’ families, and preventing further loss of life along that stretch of road.