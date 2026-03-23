No fewer than eight travellers were feared dead on Monday, March 23, after their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Niger State.

New Telegraph gathered that the IED was planted by terrorists who used a similar IED to destroy a bridge along Luma road, Borgu LGA, connecting Luma-Babana-Agwara communities some time back.

The bombed bridge connected people moving from one town to another, particularly the Babanna major border market that holds every Monday.

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Eyewitness said t the vehicle moving between Nuku and Woro stepped on the IED, which exploded and killed the seven occupants and the driver.

The spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the bombing of the bridge and said a clearance operation was ongoing.

“On 23rd March 2026 at about 6.30 am, a report received revealed that on the same date at about 2 am, suspected terrorists within the park forest used an explosive device and bombed a bridge located along Luma road, Borgu LGA, connecting Luma-Babana-Agwara communities.

“It was discovered that the bridge was damaged by the hoodlums during security operations in the area.