Eight Family Members Nabbed Over Illegal Weapon Factory

The troops of the Nigeria Army’s 63 Brigade have arrested eight family members for operating a weapon manufacturing facility in Delta State.

New Telegraph reports that the said factory has the capacity to manufacture ten firearms every week.

Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, Commander of the 63 Brigade, confirmed the new development while briefing reporters at the illicit armaments factory in Onicha Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Eight suspects from the family business were arrested at the plant, including the operation’s mastermind, his father, mother, and sister.

The arms factory, located in a forest, features a surveillance post, a generating set linked to a remote location, an oven for melting iron, and a cache of weapons and ammunition.

Unachukwu stated that the army had recovered items for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as shrapnels, detonators, and the containers.

According to the Brigadier General, the suspects’ activities have contributed significantly to insecurity in the region and throughout the country.

“In this axis, it is only IPOB and Eastern Security Network that uses improvised explosive devices and even drones.

“A normal AK-47 magazine carries 30 rounds, but this man is modifying an AK-47 magazine to carry 60 rounds. Anybody that is involved in an act of insurgency that is against the peace and stability of Nigeria, we will get to you.”

The prime suspect, 22-year-old Emmanuel Eboka, admitted to having rented some of the arms to criminal elements.

“When I repair it for them I don’t charge them, they just give me whatever is in their mind. I don’t charge them.

“My daddy said I should leave his veranda, because he is not comfortable with me being around his veranda that is why I shifted to this side (the forest).”

His parents, Mrs and Mrs Ebokah, admitted to being aware of their son’s illicit actions but denied knowing he was providing weaponry and ammunition to criminals.

