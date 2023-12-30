Eight Family Members Confirmed Dead In Imo Auto Crash

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of at least eight members of a family in a road accident that occured along the Amanwozuzu junction, Ikeduru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The unfortunate incident was reported in Owerri on Friday, December 29 by Lucky Ahiole, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ikeduru Local Government Area.

According to the DPO, the accident which occurred at about 3.00 pm on Friday, led to the death of all the eight persons who were conveyed in a Sienna car.

He added that the victims died as a result of the Sienna car ramming into a halted truck that was transporting rods.

Confirming the development, the DPO said, “Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue.

“We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies.”