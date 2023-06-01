Eight Died, Others Injured In Bauchi Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed the death of not less than 8 persons in an auto crash on the ever-busy Darazo-Bauchi highway on Wednesday.

The government agency reported that the accident occurred at Shadarki village, with at least six people sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Giving an update on the incident, the Bauchi State Sector Command of the FRSC said two vehicles, a private white-coloured Toyota Hilux, with registration number BPP 041 and a white commercial Volkswagen Golf 3 car, with registration number DX 65 EKY, colluded at about 1:30 PM on Wednesday.

It added that 14 persons, made up of five male adults, six female adults, two male children and one female child, were involved in the accident.

However, six persons out of those numbers, three male adults and three female adults, sustained injuries ranging from bruises, and head injuries to fractures.

According to the report, the deceased were two male adults, three female adults, two male children and one female child.

While attributing the probable cause of the accident to wrong overtaking, the report informed that the injured were taken to the Darazo General Hospital in Darazo, the headquarters of Darazo Local Government Area of the state, for treatment.

The remains of the deceased were also evacuated to the hospital for certification.

The FRSC reported that items recovered at the scene of the crash from the victims included four mobile phones and personal effects