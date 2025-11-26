New Telegraph

November 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Eight Die, Four…

Eight Die, Four Injured In Oyo Road Crash

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening in Oyo Town of Oyo State as eight people were confirmed dead, while four others are currently receiving treatment at the Oyo State General Hospital, following a road crash.

The accident occured in front of the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education along the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway, Oyo State.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mary Alo, confirmed the tragic incident on Wednesday, November 26.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She said, “The accident occurred on Tuesday. Nineteen people were involved. Eight people died, while four people are receiving treatment at the state hospital in Oyo town

“The corpses of the victims are also at the morgue of the hospital,” she said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

LASTCOC Applauds NPA’s 24/7 Oversight As Apapa Gridlock Eases
Read Next

Adebayo Faults Tinubu’s Approach In Fight Against Insecurity