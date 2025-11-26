Eight Die, Four Injured In Oyo Road Crash

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening in Oyo Town of Oyo State as eight people were confirmed dead, while four others are currently receiving treatment at the Oyo State General Hospital, following a road crash.

The accident occured in front of the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education along the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway, Oyo State.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mary Alo, confirmed the tragic incident on Wednesday, November 26.

She said, “The accident occurred on Tuesday. Nineteen people were involved. Eight people died, while four people are receiving treatment at the state hospital in Oyo town

“The corpses of the victims are also at the morgue of the hospital,” she said.