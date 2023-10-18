Eight Die, 52 Injured In Yobe Truck Accident

No fewer than 8 persons have been reportedly killed while 52 others were injured in a tragic accident involving a trailer and a canter truck along Potiskum-Nangere road in Yobe State.

New Telegraph learned that the travellers were on their way to the popular Potiskum cattle market when one of the trucks lost control.

An eyewitness identified as Adamu Hassan confirmed to Channels Television that the deceased individuals have been transported to the Potiskum Specialist Hospital, while the injured are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Sabon Garin, Nangere.

Even though the incident hasn’t been officially confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, personnel from both the FRSC and the State Emergency Management Agency were observed assisting in the evacuation of the victims to a nearby healthcare facility.