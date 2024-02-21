Eight Dead In Benue Road Crash

Eight individuals were reportedly killed in a car accident along the Kastina-Ala-Zakibiam road in Ngibo village, Benue State.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy occurred on Tuesday afternoon when two automobiles carrying passengers collided head-on.

Confirming the development t on Wednesday in Makurdi, Steve Ayodele, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Benue State Command, told r Makurdi that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

He claimed that one of the drivers collided with an oncoming vehicle while attempting to avoid a pothole

READ ALSO:

“It was a multiple accident involving two vehicles and it was fatal. 10 persons were involved – four female adults, five male adults, and one female child. Out of the 10, eight people died.

“The fatalities include four female adults three male adults and one female child. Two persons were injured and were taken to Kastina-Ala General Hospital for medical attention.

“It was a head-on collision; one of the vehicles was trying to avoid a pothole and rammed into an oncoming vehicle,” the FRSC commander said.