Eight Dead, 12 Rescued In Niger Boat Accident – NSEMA

…As Governor Bago describes incident as pathetic

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has disclosed that twelve persons out of the 100 involved in the boat accident at Tungan Leda around Shagunu Village in Borgu Local Government Area of the state have so far been rescued alive.

It would be recalled that the boat on Sunday took off from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward carrying an estimated number of 100 passengers and heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State when it occurred.

Confirming the rescue, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Hussain told our Correspondent that twelve travellers have so far been rescued alive while eight lifeless bodies were recovered in the ongoing rescue operations.

He explained that the eight dead bodies comprised five females and three males, adding that the search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago while describing the incident as unfortunate and pathetic, reiterated the need for relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to rise up to their responsibilities in ensuring that safety precautions in water transportation are observed in riverine communities to avert the incessant boat mishaps.

In a message signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago sympathized with the people of Borgu Emirate.

According to him “I feel your pains and sorrow over the sad and unfortunate news. It is truly pathetic because boat mishaps in recent times are becoming one too many in the State. Henceforth, all hands must be on deck to reverse the ugly trend.”

While praying to Allah to repose the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to those injured, he also prayed to Allah to comfort the families of the victims, the Emir of Borgu Kingdom and the people of the local government.

He commended the efforts of the officials of the local government and NSEMA for quickly engaging in rescue operations in collaboration with local divers.