Eid-Ul-Mawlid: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday

In celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid, the Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, as a public holiday.

New Telegraph reports that Eid-ul-Mawlid commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration, extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in the country and across the world.

The former parliamentarian, in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, enjoined the faithful to imbibe the virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion, as exemplified by the Prophet.

“These values remain essential in building a united, prosperous, and progressive nation”, the Minister said.

He further called on Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, to use the occasion to pray for the peace, security, and stability of the country, while supporting the Federal Government’s efforts in fostering national harmony and sustainable development.

“The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity,” Tunji-Ojo further stated.

This is as he also charged citizens to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and supportive of government policies aimed at ensuring the collective well-being of all Nigerians.

The Minister wished all Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid al-Mawlid celebration.