Eid-Ul-Maulud: Emulate Prophet Muhammad, Pray For Nigeria, Leaders – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Mawlud al-Nabī, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), urging them to continue to live by his example.

The Speaker noted that the Prophet (SAW) exemplified holiness, forthrightness, discipline, and service to Allah (SWT) and humanity, stressing that his teachings are meant to guide mankind towards peace, love, and charity to one another.

The speaker said that despite the socioeconomic challenges faced by Nigeria, the country has the potential to prosper if the leaders and the followers abide by the God-given principles as outlined by the Prophet (SAW).

While urging Muslims to continue to pray for their country, the Speaker called for support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other leaders at different levels.

He emphasised that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) preached respect and prayer for constituted authorities.

Abbas wishes Muslims happy Mawlud al-Nabī celebrations.