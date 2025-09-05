Eid-Ul-Maulud: CAN Urges Leaders To Embrace Justice, Ease Hardship

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged political leaders in the country to embrace justice and ease the burden of hardship on Nigerians.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made this call while warmly facilitating with Muslims across the country as they commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

He said: “Eid-ul-Maulud offers all Nigerians a moment of reflection on the values of humility, compassion, justice and devotion to God which the Prophet exemplified. These values transcend religious boundaries and point us towards building a society anchored on peace, fairness and mutual respect.

“As our nation marks this occasion, we are reminded that Nigeria stands at a critical crossroad. The challenges of governance, economic hardship, and the deep yearning for credible leadership call for renewed commitment to principles that promote fairness, accountability and compassion.

“We therefore urge political leaders, at all levels, to use this solemn season to embrace justice in their decisions, ease the burdens of hardship on citizens, and foster policies that strengthen unity and uphold the dignity of every Nigerian. Integrity and fairness must guide leadership if our nation is to realise its potential for peace and prosperity.

“On behalf of the Christian community, I extend warm wishes to all Muslims for a peaceful and joyous celebration. May this Eid-ul-Maulud inspire stronger bonds of unity across faiths, renew our shared hope for Nigeria, and encourage us all to work together for a just and prosperous nation.”