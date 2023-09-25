Eid-Ul-Malid: FG Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Maulid, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27 as a public holiday.

New Telegraph reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunhi-Ojo, made the declaration on Monday night.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the former member of the House of Representatives congratulated all Muslim faithful on the celebration.

“His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified.

“The Honourable Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of”, the statement read in part.