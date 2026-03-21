Eid-ul-Fitr: Muslim Leader Sues For Peace Over US, Iran War

As Muslims all over the world mark 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr, a celebration signifying the end of the month of the holy Ramadan, Hausa leader in Nnewi, Anambra State, Alhaji Salihu Suleiman, has called on world leaders to come together and dialogue on how to bring peace between the United States of America and Iraq.

Speaking while addressing Muslim faithful on Friday, March 20, in Nnewi, during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, the Islamic scholar said that restoration of peace in the two countries is inimical to restoring world peace, and noted that the holy festival provides the world the opportunity to seek the face of the Almighty Allah in prayer.

He said, “Islam means peace. As Muslims all over the world celebrate this holy festival, we call on the world to embrace peace. War is not good. It cannot lead the world anywhere. It is easy to start a war, but stopping it is always difficult, and in the end, nothing positive will be achieved.

“For me, the war stems from selfishness and pride. The poor masses are suffering all over the world. Because of this war, I’m not even sure that Muslims will perform Hajj this year. The world needs peace; so, let the countries concerned seek peace and dialogue.”

The Muslim leader, who observed that the war is affecting the world economy, however, expressed optimism that with fervent prayers, Allah will turn the captivity of His people globally by restoring peace and hope.

“When the war started, the price of petrol was about N800, but today, because of the war, the price of fuel has skyrocketed to about N1400 per litre, while a litre of diesel is about N1700. What I’m saying in essence is that those in a position to resolve this issue should do so as a matter of urgency,” he said.

On the high cost of petroleum products in Nigeria, Alhaji Suleiman called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a way to subsidise fuel price, and to monitor individual marketers, who he said, also contribute to the woes by placing hardship on the poor people.

He said it was because of the high cost of fuel that a truck vehicle, which Hausa traders hire for one million plus, from North to the East, now hires for three million plus.

In the 2027 general elections, he called on the president to ensure that provisions of the Electoral Act are adhered to strictly. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to play the game by the rules, not silencing the voice of the masses.

“Whoever wins at any level should be given the mandate,” he said.