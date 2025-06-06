Eid: Osun Cleric Preaches Love, Unity Among Nigerians

Share

The Chief Imam of Eripa, Sheikh Olaniyan Abdulrosheed, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance, and unity as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Delivering his sermon shortly after the Eid prayer on Friday, June 6, 2025, Sheikh Abdulrosheed urged residents of Eripa, the people of Osun State, and Nigerians at large to use the occasion to foster peaceful coexistence and national harmony.

“We must learn to love one another, regardless of tribe, religion, or status. It is only through love and unity that we can build a prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The Chief Imam explained that Eid al-Adha, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, is a time for reflection, sacrifice, compassion, and renewed commitment to righteousness.

He emphasized that the teachings of Islam promote peace and brotherhood, warning against any actions capable of inciting division or hatred among citizens.

“Our faith does not teach violence or division,” Sheikh Abdulrosheed said. “Whether Christian or Muslim, Yoruba or Hausa, we are all part of one nation and must learn to coexist peacefully.”

He also prayed for the progress of Eripa, Osun State, and Nigeria, calling on God to grant the country’s leaders wisdom, compassion, and the will to govern justly.

The prayer ground was filled with worshippers, including community leaders, youths, and families, who turned out in large numbers to observe the Eid prayer.

