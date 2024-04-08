Eid: NNPP Urges Nigerians To Imbibe Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Ajuji Ahmed, has urged the party faithful and all Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Fitri celebration to renew their commitment to acts of compassion, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

Ahmed gave the advice in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Ladipo Johnson, on Monday in Abuja.

In it, Ahmed on behalf of the party, while reviewing the state of affairs in the country said there was the pressing need for the people to now come together and renew their dedication to the nation’s unity.

This, he said, was imperative in the face of challenges bedevilling the country and the reason the people must imbibe the spirit of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

“The solemn period of Eid-el-Fitri is a period for renewing the spirit of compassion to your fellow man and sacrifice in the service of society.

“Tolerance and living in peace with one another is now paramount in the face of mounting national challenges”, he stated.

Ahmed, however, called on the Federal Government to incorporate some durable pro-people economic measures in its reforms, beyond palliatives, adding that sacrifices by the people within the prevailing socio-economic circumstances needed to have some human face.

The NNPP chairman also called on the youth to rise up to the country’s challenges, be law-abiding, and eschew unpatriotic acts detrimental to the nation’s progress.

“The youth should channel their energy to promoting harmony and actively engage in the political process for change and betterment of their future”.

The NNPP National Chairman enjoined the government to double efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country.