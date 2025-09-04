Eid Maulud: Ajadi Felicitates Muslims

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Eid Maulud), urging political leaders to emulate the Prophet’s teachings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ajadi called on Nigerians epecially those in leadership positions to reflect on and adopt the Prophet’s values of compassion, justice, equity, and fairness.

He further urged both state and federal governments to prioritize policies that would ease the current economic hardship, stressing that “it is in comfort and peace of mind that people can truly celebrate with joy.”

Ajadi also appealed to Muslims to celebrate moderately and uphold tolerance for adherents of other faiths.

“As you celebrate, bear in mind that no religion is superior to another. Imbibe religious tolerance. No one should kill another on the basis of religion. The Qur’an does not teach that,” he said.

He added: “I also implore our political leaders to embrace the good deeds of Prophet Muhammad, which include caring for others, ensuring justice, equity, and fairness. There is always peace where justice prevails. They should also work towards reducing the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the current economic situation.”