Eid-Kabir Tragedy: Fire Destroys Over 300 Shops In Kano

A tragic fire outbreak struck the popular Farm Center GSM Market in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State on Sallah Eid Day, reducing over 300 shops to ashes and destroying goods and properties worth millions of Naira.

The devastating fire reportedly began around 2:00 PM within the Dan Sileka building of the market, a hub for mobile phones and accessories.

The blaze rapidly engulfed a large section of the market, causing severe economic losses to traders.

The Kano State Fire Service responded promptly and was able to bring the fire under control, preventing further spread to adjacent areas.

According to Adamu Iliyasu Hotoro, the Information Officer of Tarauni Local Government, the Executive Chairman of Tarauni LGA, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim Muhammad Sekure, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to assess the damage and express his heartfelt sympathy to the affected traders.

In his remarks, Sekure called on government agencies, relief organizations, and members of the public to provide support and assistance to the victims of the fire. He also stressed the importance of implementing proactive measures to prevent similar disasters in the future. Sekure offered prayers for the affected individuals, asking Almighty Allah to grant them strength and restore their losses with greater blessings.

Ambassador Jamilu Bala Gama, Chairman of the Farm Center GSM Traders Association, and Alhaji Abdula’ziz Usman Mai Tabarma, the Market Managing Director, expressed deep appreciation for Hon. Sekure’s timely visit and compassion during the crisis. They confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Both market leaders commended the Kano State Fire Service for their swift and courageous intervention and prayed for divine protection against future occurrences.

