Eid-Kabir: Plot To Smear Emir Sanusi Using AI-Generated Videos Uncovered

Digital forensic experts claim they have uncovered a plot to smear the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II through the circulation of an AI-generated video portraying him making disparaging comments on the Federal and Kano State governments.

The said video is said to be scheduled for release before Eid-el-Kabir. An AI expert Dr Mikail Mikail confirmed that the video was produced using deepfake technology—a sophisticated form of artificial intelligence capable of creating hyperrealistic fabrications.

Sources revealed that the digital footprint of the video points to a coordinated effort involving elements outside the state, with indications of political motivations.

Investigation further revealed that authorities have begun trailing key suspects believed to be connected to a larger network intent on destabilising the emirate and discrediting traditional institutions.

