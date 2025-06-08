Eid: Ibori, Okoya, Bagudu Pay Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Lagos

Share

The former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu and Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Razak Okoya, on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in his Lagos State residence.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the visit is in celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festivities currently observed across the country.

Meanwhile, Okoya, the owner of Eleganza Group, was accompanied to President Tinubu’s residence by his wife, Shade Okoya, who was among several visitors hosted by the president.

READ ALSO

President Tinubu is expected to return to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the nation’s capital, after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Since he arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, May 27, the president has attended the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and inaugurated several projects.

Share