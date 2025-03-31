Eid Fitri: Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo Charges Muslim Faithful On Piety

Share

Akinrogun Aareon – akakanfo of Yoruba – land, Chief Kazeem Adewale Hamzat, yesterday urged Muslim faithful across Yoruba land and beyond to rededicate themselves to the service of Allah as it was done during the just concluded Ramadan period.

Speaking with journalists during the Eid Fitri prayer held at the Amikanle Central Mosque, Alagbado, Lagos, the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo said the celebration of Eid is in fulfillment of God’s will after Ramadan, even as he implored all Muslims to continue to replicate all the acts of Ibadah as it was done during the holy month.

“As the Akinrogun Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I wish all my Muslim broth – ers and sisters in Yoruba land and even beyond Eid Mubarak. “Today marks the beginning of another new month, after the end of Ramadan.

However, as Muslims, we must continue to demonstrate piety as a devout act of Ibadah. “The just- concluded Ramadan came to teach us the lessons of truth, unity, brotherliness, sacrifices and in all, the fear of almighty Allah.

“So, as we navigate the world in our various activities, let us remain steadfast in ensuring that Yoruba land is united and peaceful as that is the reason for the celebration of Eid- Fitri.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

