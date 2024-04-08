Eid Festivity: Police Deploy Heavy Artillery Against Thugs, Deadly Criminals

The Kano State Police Command has taken swift action against criminals disguised among patriotic citizens to cause grievous injury to the People before, during and after the Sallah Festivity in Kano.

The Command Commissioner of Police Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said while meeting with stakeholders of Ullamas from Izala, Tijjaniyya, and Qadiriyya and the five Emirates Council representatives, Monday at the Officers Mess, that, “Kano remains the most peaceful in the entire Country”.

He said, “Kano also remained the only State that none of its Citizens is in Custody of Kidnappers or Bandits, and this is because of the fact that the Security Agencies are up and doing”.

He however narrated that the Police uncovered some faceless Persons hiding under some Islamic Sects preparing to cause mayhem in the State during the Sallah Festivity.

“We have some names that hide under the guise of Qadiriyya Islamic Sect trying to Cause disharmony and uncertainty, so we have spoken with the Leader of the Sect Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara and he has disassociated himself from them and even given the go-ahead to arrest any bagger trying to disrupt peace”.

The Police Commissioner hints that the Command Intelligence Units has uncovered another set of Politicians who are not either satisfied with the ways things are going or they didn’t get an appointment but they are hellbent on creating uncertainty.

“I have directed Police Intelligence and other Uniforms Men to arrest anybody they found with dangerous Weapons and or trying to create uncertainty among the People”.

He reminded me that the Command is already with 22 Thugs who were arrested and who are behind Deadly attacks on innocent indigents of Kano, and already they were taken to Court.

Speaking on behalf of the Emir of Bichi, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bashir Albasu, Commended the Police Commissioner Muhammad Usaini Gumel for ensuring peace reigns in Kano.

He said Kano is a Cosmopolitan City with Millions of none Indigents, with Traders Coming in every day, with every State neighbouring other Countries, the City must have high Criminalities, and at the same time States closed States face dangerous Insecurities, therefore Policing the Ancient City is a heavy task.

The Retired AIG, assured that all the Kano 5 Emirate Councils will give their maximum support to the Security to make sure that the City continue to remain peaceful.