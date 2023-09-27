Eid-El-Moulud: Pray Fervently For Nigeria, Political Leaders, Senator Urges Muslims

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has called on Muslims to pray fervently for Nigerians and its leaders as they celebrate Eid-el-Moulud.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas made available to newsmen yesterday in Ibadan, the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC and Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland, urged them to use the occasion to pray fervently for the nation, as well as, leaders toward peace, unity and economic development.

He stressed that Eid-el-Moulud marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, a man whose exemplary life embodies peace, love, and kindness towards all, and serves as an enduring guide for all believers.

The Senate Committee Chairman on INEC and Maye-Balogun of Ibadanland said “It is also important for us to use this opportunity to pray for our country and our leaders, that they may be guided aright and take actions that will promote the peace, unity, and progress of our dear nation,” he said.

He urged them to reflect on the teachings of the Holy Prophet and imbibe his exemplary qualities of compassion as well as selflessness towards one another.

The lawmaker said that such was very important as the country navigates challenging times, including insecurity, economic challenges, and social unrest.

He then pledged to continue championing initiatives, as well as, policies that would enhance the welfare and development of the people, irrespective of their religion or tribe as they move towards the path of greatness.

He wished all Muslims a happy Eid-el-Moulud celebration, praying that Almighty Allah bless and crown their efforts with success.