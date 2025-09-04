Eid-El-Mawlid: Oyo Acting Governor Felicitates With Muslims

Oyo State Acting Governor, Barrister Abduraheem Bayo Lawal, has congratulated Muslims in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Mawlid 2025, urging them to pray for the welfare of the state and the country.

In a statement signed by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media), the Acting Governor noted that the festival, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), offers Muslims a chance to draw closer to Allah in worship and seek divine guidance on various matters.

He also expressed appreciation for the Muslim Ummah in Oyo for their support of the Seyi Makinde administration over the past six years, appealing for continued cooperation to ensure the delivery of sustainable development across the state.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, I felicitate with all Muslims in Oyo State and across Nigeria on this auspicious occasion,” Lawal said. “I urge the faithful to use this time for further supplications for our state and nation. While we have enjoyed massive support over the years, we still need the continued cooperation of the Muslim community as we work to reposition Oyo State for sustainable growth.”

He further reassured residents of the government’s commitment to maximum security during the celebrations, urging them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities for prompt action.