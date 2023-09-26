Eid-El-Maulud: Wike Charges Residents On Harmony, Peaceful Co-Existence

As the Muslim faithful mark this year’s Eid-El-Maulud, The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has charged residents to respect and promote shared values of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Wike in his message to celebrate the occasion, said all residents, irrespective of tribes, religion and race have a duty to promote all virtues that support togetherness.

He noted that the administration would remain committed to policies that enhance human lives and values.

He also encouraged Muslims to continue to uphold the teachings of the Prophet, while supporting the advancement of development of the nation’s capital.

He said, “As we celebrate Eid-El Maulud, I urge you all to extend a hand of friendship to your neighbours, regardless of their background or beliefs. Let us open our hearts to those less fortunate and share our blessings with those in need. In doing so, we not only honour the teachings of the Prophet but also strengthen the bonds that hold our community together.

” Permit me to take this opportunity to reaffirm the FCT Administration’s unwavering commitment to meeting our obligations to you, the valued citizens of the Federal Capital Territory.

” We understand the importance of providing essential infrastructure and services to enhance your quality of life. Rest assured, we are dedicated to improving our city’s infrastructure, from roads to healthcare facilities and everything in between”.