Eid-El-Maulud: Wike Calls For Unity, Compassion

As Muslims across the world mark Eid-el-Maulud, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike has urged residents of Abuja to uphold the values of peace, compassion, and unity.

In his goodwill message on Friday, Wike extended warm greetings to the FCT residents on behalf of the administration and described the occasion as a reminder of the Prophet’s teachings on acceptance, love and kindness.

The Minister commended residents for their commitment to peace and harmony, noting that their cooperation had enabled the administration to record progress since assuming office.

He also appreciated law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers, and essential service providers for keeping the city safe and functional.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, Wike said the FCTA would continue to prioritise infrastructure, security, healthcare, and emergency services to enhance residents’ quality of life. He also urged residents to play their part by obeying traffic rules, paying taxes and engaging in civic duties.

The minister called for prayers for peace, prosperity and progress in the FCT and Nigeria at large.

He said, “Eid-el-Maulud is not just a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, it is an opportunity for us to come together as residents of the FCT to uphold our commitment to the values of acceptance, love and kindness that the Prophet preached.

“It is a time to remember the importance of compassion and the virtues of togetherness that should guide our interactions with one another, irrespective of our beliefs.

“As we celebrate this day, I urge you all to extend a hand of friendship, reach out to your neighbours, regardless of their background or beliefs, and foster a sense of community. Participate in programs that promote social cohesion, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

“I also urge you all to meet your obligations to government and society. Contribute to the growth and progress of our beloved FCT by obeying traffic rules, paying your taxes, and engaging in civic activities.

“I implore you to use this auspicious occasion to also pray for the success of our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We appreciate his support for the FCT

Administration and efforts towards the development of the nation’s capital and uplifting the people.”