Eid-El-Maulud: Tinubu Sends Message To Muslims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Muslim faithful across the country to utilize the Eid-el-Maulud celebration as a time for introspection and earnest prayers for the country.

President Tinubu who made the call on Tuesday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to newsmen in Abuja encouraged them to embrace and embody the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Tinubu also called upon religious leaders to utilize this period for prayer and to guide their followers in drawing valuable lessons from the life of Prophet Muhammad, emphasizing commitment to the nation.

The statement partly reads, “Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet.

“Nigeria has arrived at an important juncture.

“While the government is taking all necessary measures to make the country secure and economically viable, we need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers.

“The light is certainly bright at the end of the tunnel.”