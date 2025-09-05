Eid-El-Maulud: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Muslims

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has extended warm greetings to Muslims in Lagos and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his goodwill message, Sanwo-Olu urged Islamic faithful to reflect on the Prophet’s exemplary life of kindness, compassion, and integrity, and to let those values guide their daily lives.

READ ALSO:

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I send my heartfelt greetings to all Muslims in Lagos and across Nigeria. Let us reflect on his life of kindness, compassion, and integrity, and let those values guide us daily. I pray for peace, unity, and progress in our State and country,” he said.

The governor wished Muslims and their families a joyful celebration while praying for continued peace, unity, and progress in Lagos and Nigeria.