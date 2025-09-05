Eid-El Maulud: PDP Calls For National Rebirth

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians should use the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Maulud celebration to foster the much-needed national rebirth and reinforce their resolve against totalitarianism in the country.

The party, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to use the occasion “To introspect and end its affliction on the people by reviewing all its oppressive policies that continue to wreck hardship, promote insecurity and life-discounting experiences across the country.”

PDP said the APC should respect “the sovereign will of Nigerians, listen to alternative opinions, which is the hallmark of democracy and abandon its quest for the introduction of totalitarianism in our country.

“It is indeed lamentable that despite the anguish being faced by Nigerians, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has remained insensitive and continues to condone corruption and mindless pillaging of our national resources by APC members and its apologists.”

The party regretted that while millions of Nigerians could not afford to celebrate and commemorate an occasion as significant as the Eid-el Maulud due to excruciating hardship occasioned by APC policies, “APC leaders are arrogantly luxuriating and displaying their extravagant lifestyle while disregarding the welfare of the citizens.”

PDP noted that Eid-el Maulud, which is the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), presents Nigeria as a nation, “particularly leaders, the opportunity to retrace our steps and seek divine direction in all our activities as exemplified in the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.”

It warned the APC to stop taking Nigerians for granted, as its actions amount to pushing a people to the wall and daring them to do their worst.

“Our party, however, calls on Nigerians not to despair but continue to show love to one another while remaining resolute in their rallying with the PDP to salvage the nation,” the party stated.