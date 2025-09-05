Eid-El-Maulud: Oluremi Tinubu Urges Prayers For Peace, Unity

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud 2025, calling on the faithful to sustain their prayers for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the nation.

In her goodwill message, the First Lady described the celebration, which marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as an opportunity for deep reflection on the Prophet’s life of humility, compassion, forgiveness, and unwavering devotion to Allah.

She urged Muslims to draw inspiration from these values and to translate them into their daily lives by promoting love, kindness, tolerance, and unity in their communities.

“The lessons of the Prophet’s exemplary life remain timeless, and in moments like this, we are reminded of the importance of embodying these virtues for the greater good of our nation,” she said.

Senator Tinubu also emphasised that beyond the festivities, the occasion should serve as a moment of renewed commitment to the spiritual and moral values that strengthen national cohesion.

“As we celebrate Eid-El-Maulud, let us continue to seek divine guidance for our leaders, pray for enduring peace, and remain steadfast in building a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive,” she added.

The First Lady reassured Nigerians of her continued support through programmes and initiatives that promote social welfare, women empowerment, and youth development, noting that her office remains committed to complementing government’s efforts at achieving inclusive growth and sustainable progress.

Eid-El-Maulud, one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar, is celebrated annually by Muslims worldwide to honour the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose teachings continue to guide the faithful on the path of righteousness and devotion to God.