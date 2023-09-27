Eid-El-Maulud: Obi, PDP Felicitate With Muslims

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have sent messages of goodwill and felicitation to Nigeria Muslims as they celebrate the birthday of the holy Prophet Mohammed.

Obi in the message he personally signed, urged the Muslims to use the period to reflect and seek Prophet Mohammed’s intercession on the many challenges of the country.

“I heartily felicitate all the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, as they celebrate the Eid-El Maulud, to honour the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad.

“The ceremony once again provides us with an opportunity for sober reflections as we seek the prophet’s intercessions for divine intervention on the many challenges facing our nation on all fronts.

“Nigeria has continued to contend with many challenges, some of which are obvious disunity among the people, extreme poverty, a high rate of unemployment, and a high level of insecurity.

“Let us, today, pray for lasting peace in our nation, and in keeping with the holy Prophet’s teachings, continually extend brotherly love to our countrymen and women, especially the poor, in our midst irrespective of their tribe or religious beliefs.”

PDP in a message by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, urged them to use the occasion of the Eid-el Maulud for intensive and fervent prayers to the Almighty Allah for His divine intervention in the affairs of the Nation.

The party also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce the bond of unity, love and respect for one another, especially at this critical time in the life of our Nation.

“Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), offers humanity an anchor in God’s love and willingness to guide mankind through obedience to His Will, righteousness, peace and eternal redemption,” it said.

PDP said Nigerians, especially those holding sensitive public offices and whose decisions are central to the entrenchment of justice, equity and the rule of law in the country, to use the occasion to imbibe the fear of God in line with the teachings of the holy prophet, as this is the only to guarantee peace and stability in the polity.

“Such officials must note that positions are given by the Almighty Allah and that all their actions will be accounted for before Him,” the party added.