Eid-El-Maulud: Mbah Preaches Love, Peace, Justice

…Felicitates Muslim Faithful

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has emphasised the virtues of love, peace, justice, and harmony in nation-building.

Governor Mbah stated this in his Eid el-Malaud message to the Muslim faithful on Friday, in which he also wished them a happy celebration.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Enugu State.

“I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Enugu State, and across Nigeria, as they join the global Muslim community in commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“This sacred occasion reminds us of the Prophet’s enduring example, his humility, his courage in the face of adversity, compassion for the less privileged, and commitment to justice, truth, and peace. These virtues are not only timeless but also deeply needed in our nation and our state today.

“As we celebrate, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to let the lessons of the Prophet’s life guide our daily conduct, promoting harmony and peaceful co-existence in our communities. May it also inspire love and acts of kindness to our neighbours and the vulnerable.

“Our administration remains committed to building an Enugu State where security, prosperity, and inclusiveness are the shared realities of every citizen.

May the blessings of this religious observance strengthen our bonds as one people.

“Happy Eid-el-Maulud,” he wrote.