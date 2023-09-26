Eid-El-Maulud: Embace Peace, Kalu Tells Nigerians

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the Muslim ummah on this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

While urging Nigerians to be steadfast, peaceful, patriotic and selfless as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed (SAW), Kalu urged the citizenry to pray for leaders at all levels.

The former Governor in a goodwill message, admonished religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate peace and harmony in the country, adding that the nation’s heterogenous nature should be explored for positive gains.

Kalu said, “As we mark this year’s Eid-El-Maulud, I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe. It is a season of spiritual rebirth and sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“The Muslim faithful should imbibe the acts of forgiveness, togetherness, humanity, love, selflessness and generosity as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

“Nigerians regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences must live in peace and harmony for the country to be prosperous”.

Kalu wished the Muslim community a fulfilling Mawlid celebration.