Eid-El-Maulud: Atiku Preaches Peace, Unity Among Nigerians

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for unity and peace among Nigerians.

Atiku in a message to the Muslim community as they join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud anniversary, which is the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), urged them to emulate the examples of the noble prophet, through teachings of honesty, forbearance, tolerance and commitment to peace.

The PDP candidate in the message by his media adviser Paul Ibe, also called on religious leaders to use their positions of influence to spread unity, tolerance, and love for other people of different faiths.

He told Nigerians not to despair in the present uncertainties and difficulties they may be going through at the moment but urged them to be prepared to join hands with other compatriots in the task of repositioning and rebuilding the country.

According to Atiku, “To celebrate the noble prophet today (Wednesday) is to acknowledge the positive impact that his teachings brought to us as Muslim faithful and also sign on to the commitment of following his footsteps.

“Therefore, as we celebrate Prophet Muhammed (SAW) today, it is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of peaceful co-existence and the absolute submission to the will of the Almighty.”