Eid-El-Maulud: Alia Charges Muslims To Emulate Prophet Mohammed’s Peaceful Virtues

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, charged all the Muslim faithful in the country and Benue State, in particular, to follow the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, by promoting peaceful co-existence among the various segments of the society.

Governor Alia in a message of felicitation to mark the celebration of Id-el-Maulud, urged them to shun ethnic, political, and religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Benue and Nigeria in general.

“As you rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear Benue State and nation.

“You are once again reminded of the need to show love and be at peace with one another for the development and progress of our dear state and country”.

The governor who called on the people of the state to join hands with his government in his efforts to rebuild and redevelop the state, urged the citizens to make security of lives and property the responsibility of everyone, saying “If you see something, you say something”.