Eid-El-Maulud: Akpabio, Barau Felicitate Muslims

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim Umma on the occasion of this year’s Maulud Nabiy, describing it as another opportunity to reminiscence on the virtuous legacies left behind by the Holy Prophet, (SAW).

In a message issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.) left behind positive marks on humanity for which his followers should emulate.

He noted the need to be supportive of authority, advising the faithful to increase their prayers for those in authority and for the nation.

“The occasion of the birthday of the Holy Prophet is a reminder to all adherents of the Islamic religion to rededicate themselves to prayerful support for those in authority and for the nation,” Senator Akpabio was quoted as saying.

“Even more, it is an opportunity for every one of us to devote ourselves to uncommon godly citizenship and love for one another. It is time for everyone whether Muslim or not to accentuate the positive ambience of our nationhood towards the collective goal of renewed hope for all.”

Akpabio urged all Muslims to draw on the virtues of patience, perseverance and the message of peace which he said should be assimilated by everyone from Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) towards the collective goal of a greater and more peaceful nation.

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, in his message, appealed to fellow Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Barau, in a message to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the Prophet as a role model to all.

“As we celebrate the birthday of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), let us reflect on his virtues and teachings, and follow his examples in our daily activities. Let us imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another as preached by our noble Prophet,’’ he said.

The lawmaker reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to come up with legislation to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver his campaign promises as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He urged the citizens to continue to support the administration, assuring them that the policies being formulated by President Tinubu would address the challenges facing the nation.