Eid-El-Kabir: Your Sacrifices’ll Not Go Unrewarded, Adeleke Assures Osun People

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has praised the sustained faith of the people of the state in his administration in the face of challenges, promising to reward the sacrifices of Osun people with further good governance deliveries.

Governor Adeleke who congratulated Muslims in the state and beyond for the spiritual renewal that the moment offers, urged for a deep reflection of the way that faith in Allah can overcome any challenges and create a path for a lifelong benefits.

The Governor who recognises the value for sacrifices and devotion which Allah conveyed to mankind through Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) and his son, Prophet Ismail (ASW), tasked faithfuls to use this sacred moment to renew their commitment to help those in distress and support efforts that elevates communities.

“When Allah asked Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail (ASW), he didn’t look back and push ahead to carry out the instruction. It was unusual, and that total submission to the will of Allah, which Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) demonstrated, didn’t go unrewarded,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“Eid-Il-Kabir is a celebration of faith and the bountiful rewards that come with sacrifices. It is also a moment to reflect on the lessons of devotion and its power to overcome the pains of the moment and ensure a future that is full of excitement.

“Osun is blessed to have people of firm resolve for progress. Through perseverance, resourcefulness and commitment for growth, Osun people have sided with our genuine efforts at transforming lives and building hopes for a better future.

“As a government, we are taking initiatives that will reward the faith of the people in our administration, alleviating past disappointments with visible and impactful deliverables. I call for sustained support and prayer for our administration in our continued drive to make Osun the envy of other places not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.” a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed reads.

