Eid El Kabir: Wike Charges Muslims To Celebrate With Less Privileged In Mind

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has charged the Muslim community to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir with the less privileged in mind.

Wike in his Sallah message noted that charity and positively impacting lives were part of service to God.

He stated that his administration through the support of President Bola Tinubu has embarked on several people oriented projects, aimed at making better the lives of the masses.

The Minister equally disclosed that plans have been perfected to make Abuja secure from all manner of threats and dangers.

He said, “ Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, our administration has been working tirelessly to ease the burdens faced by our people.

“We have made commendable progress in infrastructure development, security enhancement, and social welfare interventions. These efforts are all aimed at improving the quality of life for every resident of the FCT.

“We owe the rapid development of the FCT to the unalloyed support the President has given to the FCT Administration. Therefore, I urge you to use this occasion to pray that the Almighty grants President Bola Ahmed Tinubu good health and more guidance to take the nation to greater heights.

“In the coming days, we will begin commissioning a plethora of completed projects across the Territory, in celebration of Mr. President’s second year in office.

“These are critical projects aimed at opening up the healthcare, education, agriculture, transportation and more sectors of the FCT. They stand as visible proof of our commitment to delivering tangible, impactful change and building a capital city that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians.

“Regarding security, I want to reassure all residents that our security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property during the holidays and beyond.

“The FCTA continues to maintain close collaboration with all security operatives to keep Abuja safe and secure. I am proud to say that Abuja remains the safest city in the country, and we are doing everything possible to keep it that way.”

Share