Eid-El-Kabir: S’West Leader Charges Tinubu, Govs On Electoral Pledges

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Southwest, Edo, Delta State, Chief Khamis Tunde Badmus has tasked President Bola Tinubu and Governors across the region to intensify effort towards delivering on the electoral pledges.

Speaking with journalists after observing the two rakat prayer at the Osogbo central Eid prayer ground, he stressed the need for public office holders to strive to deliver on their promises.

While noting that Eid-el-Kabir celebration revolves around redeeming pledges as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim to God, he said striving to deliver promises attract rewards from Almighty Allah.

He harped on the fact that when government at various levels delivers on the promises life would be better for the teeming populace, hence, charged political leaders to emulate Prophet Ibrahim in ensuring they deliver on their promises no matter the barrier around them.

“The message of the Eid we are celebrating today, centres around fulfilling promises. if you make promises to God or to anyone as an individual, you should make sure that such promises are fulfilled. If you fulfil your promises the rewards will be multiplied into thousands.

“We know that individual promises are always prone to be broken, but the one of the government is the key to better the lives of the masses. Promises made by those in government both at the local, state, and federal level.

“We know sometimes fulfilling promises could be very difficult, but like Prophet Ibrahim, our public officials should not mind the barriers towards ensuring that their electoral pledges become reality.

He added that removal of fuel subsidy has helped multiply the revenue available to various levels of government, hence, promises should be transformed to reality.

“Fuel subsidy removal has ensured that allocation to states and local increases tremendously, and thus, they should bring succour and relief to the people

“To this end, The President, Governors and those appointed into public offices should try as much as possible to fulfill their promises.”

