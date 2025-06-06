Eid El Kabir: Pray For Mokwa People, Niger CAN Chairman Tells Nigerians

Share

As Muslims all over the world mark 2025 Sallah, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state Chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has called on Nigerians to remember the victims of the recent flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area in their prayers.

In a Sallah message made available to journalists on Friday, Bishop Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, congratulated the state governor, Farmer Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago, and the entire Muslim Ummah, expressing optimism that the state’s current challenges would soon be overcome.

“I want to urge us all to have hope in God and not give up on the issues bedevilling the state, especially the recent devastating flood that wreaked havoc in Mokwa. Let us be our brothers’ keepers and remember those who lost loved ones in our prayers,” he said.

The CAN Chairman encouraged Nigerlites to use the festive period for sober reflection and supplication, asking for God’s mercy and intervention.

He also called for love and peaceful coexistence across religious and ethnic lines, urging residents to be agents of unity and reach out to those in need, particularly the displaced and bereaved in Mokwa.

“Eid-el-Kabir embodies love, peace, and sacrifice that transcend the season. We must work together in tolerance, synergy, and cooperation to achieve our collective goals,” he added.

Bishop Yohanna extended his congratulations to the Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, all royal fathers, and the entire Muslim faithful in the state.

