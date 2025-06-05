Eid El-Kabir: OYRTMA Deploys 350 Personnel

Share

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has deployed over 350 personnel and logistics resources to strategic locations across the state, including Eid prayer grounds and major roads, to ensure a safe and seamless Eid El-Kabir celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.), who said the deployment is aimed at maintaining smooth traffic flow before, during, and after the festivities.

Major Adekoya urged motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and exhibit patience, especially around prayer venues and other high-traffic areas.

“We appeal to motorists to be patient and follow traffic rules, especially around Eid prayer grounds and major roads,” he said.

He cautioned against common violations such as one-way driving, traffic light infractions, reckless driving, overloading, speeding, and general disregard for traffic rules.

He emphasized that many road mishaps stem from impatience and unnecessary risks.

“Reckless overtaking and other traffic violations are often driven by impatience, leading to avoidable tragedies,” he added.

Major Adekoya also commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his continuous support and provision of essential resources, which he said has enabled the agency to effectively manage traffic and respond swiftly to emergencies.

He reiterated OYRTMA’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws for the safety of all road users throughout the festive period and beyond.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our roads are safe. The deployment of personnel and logistics reflects OYRTMA’s dedication to a safe and enjoyable celebration. With the anticipated increase in traffic during the festivities, our efforts are geared toward reducing congestion and preventing accidents,” he stated.

As the Eid celebrations begin, OYRTMA urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, noting that collective responsibility is key to ensuring a safe and peaceful holiday for all.

