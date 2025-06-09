Eid-El-Kabir: Osun Residents Laud O-TRAM Officials

Share

Officials of the Osun State Traffic Marshal otherwise known as O-TRAM have been commended for their efforts in ensuring free flow of traffic across the State during the just ended Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This is just as the Director of Transport Operations at the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Waheed Ayodeji Oyewole was eulogized for adequately deploying the officers round major cities of the State for the Eid celebrations.

These were the submissions of residents of Osogbo the State capital and other major towns across the State were the O-TRAM Officers were swiftly deployed to ensure free flow of traffic as a result of inflocks of more vehicles into the State for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The residents described the efforts of the O-TRAM officials as highly commendable, stressing that they played a huge role in ensuring that the intra-city roads were free of accidents during the Sallah celebrations.

They commended the Osun State Government through the Ministry of Transportation for recruiting capable hands into the O-TRAM, stressing that they were very effective in complementing the efforts of the FRSC and the Nigerian Police Force in maintaining order on the road.

Mr Femi Atolagbe, a resident of Ilesa particularly praised the State government for rebranding the O-TRAM officials through their new uniforms and for retraining them for better performance.

He explained that road accidents which usually occur within the town as a result of high vehicular movement during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration was not experienced this year because of the laudable efforts of the O-TRAM officials.

Another resident of Osogbo the State capital, Mr Kamorudeen Arogundade said the efforts of the O-TRAM officials particularly around Oja-Oba area of the ancient town was highly effective as it saved a lot of people useful time.

While reacting to the comments, the Director, Transport Operations at the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Waheed Ayodeji Oyewole thanked the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Sesan Oyedele and the Accounting Officer of the Ministry, Mr Olumide Taiwo for their support in deploying more officers to heavy traffic areas during the festivals.

He then urged residents of the State to always give their support and cooperation to the O-TRAM Officers on the roads, explaining that their primary job on the road is to ensure the safety of road users and not to intimidate or witchunt anybody.

According to him, “With the support and cooperation of the Governor, the Commissioner for Transportation and the Accounting Officer in the Ministry, we decided to deploy our officers to flash zones across the State to forestall breakdown of law and order on the roads because we knew that traffic will definitely build.

“I am using this medium to appeal to road users in Osun State to continue to see our O-TRAM Officers as their friends. They are on the road to ensure your safety on the road,” Engr. Oyewole stated.

