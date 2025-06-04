Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC Deploys 1,550 Personnel Across Osun 

Share

Ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State, Igbalawole Sotiyo, has ordered the strategic deployment of 1,550 personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful and secure festive period.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the deployment will cover praying grounds, critical national assets and infrastructure, recreational centres, markets, and other public spaces.

Commandant Sotiyo disclosed that both covert and overt operatives have been mobilized for the assignment.

He noted that undercover operatives would focus on surveillance and intelligence gathering while urging all officers and men to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“We are aware there will be an influx of people into the state. Every necessary security arrangement has been put in place to safeguard critical infrastructure, praying grounds, lives and property, marketplaces, and public areas,” Sotiyo said.

The Command warned miscreants and criminal elements to stay away from the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Sotiyo also appealed to residents to support security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious movement or individuals in their environment.

He further called on Muslim faithful to use the Eid period to pray for peace, unity, and progress in the country.

He also advised travelers to avoid night journeys and over-speeding, stressing the importance of celebrating within the confines of the law.

