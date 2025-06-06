Eid-El-Kabir: Matawalle Distributes 3000 Rams To Zamfara APC Members, Senior Citizens

Share

The Minister of State for Defence and immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has distributed 3,000 Rams to APC members in the state to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

The Minister who is also the APC leader in the state flagged off the distribution in Gusau, the state Capital Thursday.

Represented by the Zamfara State APC Chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, explained that out of the 3000 Rams, 1400 are to be distributed to the party officials across the 14 local government areas of the state where each local government will get 100 while the remaining 1,600 will be distributed among state party executives, party elders, youths, women groups and other senior citizens.

According to the Minister, the gesture is part of his annual support to his party members in order to appreciate their constant support to the party and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, which is encouraging.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of loyalty displayed by the APC members in Zamfara, saying it is a reflection of the good leadership role and tenets of the party.

He urged members of the party to continue to be law abiding, assuring that with the increasing support and members joining the APC, the party will regain its political position in the state.

Matawalle also described the annual ritual as a very important sacrifice that Allah loves, and for the faithful to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

He called on the party beneficiaries to use the Eid-El-Kabir season to pray for peace, unity, and success of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged APC members in the state to remain focused and steadfast for the party to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda succeed for the betterment of Zamfara State and Nigeria.

He added that as leaders of the party, they will continue to support all party members across board.

Matawalle maintained that the support the party is receiving at festivities from him and Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar are to ensure the welfare of the party members at all levels.

He said, “Just yesterday, Senator Yari distributed over 300 cows to party members where each ward would get 2 cows across the 147 wards in the state for the Sallah festival.

The distribution ceremony was attended by the APC State Secretary, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau as well as all other executives of the party.

Share