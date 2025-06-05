Eid-El-Kabir: Let’s Pray For Nigeria – Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Currently participating in the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the Speaker, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria, especially its leaders.

He also encouraged the faithful to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, a key lesson of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Speaker Abbas extended the message to all Nigerians, calling for both personal and collective sacrifices to advance the country’s development and growth.

He noted that this period is one of renewed devotion to the worship of Allah (SWT) and emphasized that national prosperity is achievable through unity and shared purpose.

“Through prayers, selflessness, dedication, and renewed hope, we shall overcome our challenges as a nation,” Abbas stated.

He further urged Nigerians to view the current socio-economic hardships as temporary sacrifices for a better and more prosperous Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

